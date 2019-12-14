Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FATIMA MACHADO NOVIS. View Sign Obituary

NOVIS, FATIMA MACHADO Passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019, after a courageous battle, with her loving family by her side. Cherished wife of Dave. Loving mother of Daniel and Ashley. Dear sister of Anna (Jose), Joao and Antonio (Sandra). Beloved aunt of Michael, Sandy, Jason, Jonathan and Jennifer. Fatima will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Dr., Oshawa (south side of Taunton Rd., east of Thornton Rd. by the Oshawa Airport) 905- 440-3595, on Tuesday, December 17th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Parish, 91 Ribblesdale Dr., Whitby, on Wednesday, December 18th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Durham Region Cancer Centre. Memories may be shared at

