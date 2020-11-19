COLATOSTI, FEDINA It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 89. Fedina is now reunited with her beloved husband Pietro. Loving mother of Jeanette (Frank) Bottoni, Andy (Rosanne) and Larry (Louisa). Cherished Nonna of Peter (Laura), Margaret (Vincent), Melissa (Joey), Michael, David (Hunter), Brent (Danielle) and Big Nonna of Lucas, Oliver, Alexander, Scarlett, Avelina, Bennett and the late Matthew. Fedina is survived by her sisters Anita and Rosa. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews family and friends. The family would like to thank Cristina and Lula for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will take place. For funeral webcast and online condolences please visit newediukfuneralhome.com