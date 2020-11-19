1/1
FEDINA COLATOSTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FEDINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLATOSTI, FEDINA It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 89. Fedina is now reunited with her beloved husband Pietro. Loving mother of Jeanette (Frank) Bottoni, Andy (Rosanne) and Larry (Louisa). Cherished Nonna of Peter (Laura), Margaret (Vincent), Melissa (Joey), Michael, David (Hunter), Brent (Danielle) and Big Nonna of Lucas, Oliver, Alexander, Scarlett, Avelina, Bennett and the late Matthew. Fedina is survived by her sisters Anita and Rosa. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews family and friends. The family would like to thank Cristina and Lula for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will take place. For funeral webcast and online condolences please visit newediukfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved