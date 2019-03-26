RA?NIAK, FELIX Age 80, died at Mount Sinai Hospital on March 22, 2019. He was born in Poland but spent most of his life in Toronto. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Church – 650 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 9E6 at 12:00 noon on March 26, 2019. We are looking for anyone who has information about the Last Will & Testament of Felix, please contact Elizabeth at 705-300-4173. Online condolences may be left at peacefultransition.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2019