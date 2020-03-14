|
|
ARCON, FERDINAND ANTON January 9, 1934 - March 8, 2020 Ferdinand also affectionately known as Nando passed away on March 8, 2020, peacefully in his home surrounded by loving family and friends. A worldly man, speaking 7 languages and experiencing different parts of the world is what made him what he was to all friends and family. From growing up in Egypt, working and living in Germany and finally finding his last home in Canada, is reflected in his love of food, the arts and especially his love of flying. In his 40 year career with SEW Eurodrive Germany, assisting in the expansion of the company's global network enabled him to come to Canada. Initially being seconded for 5 years to run the Canadian operations, turned into 46 years of life in this country which he now called his home. His love of water and water sports from his birthplace Alexandria and finally to his beloved cottage in Muskoka were a continuous enjoyment to him. His years of retirement were spent in Miami Beach in the winter and then back to Muskoka for the summer. When he wasn't basking in the sun, he was cooking while listening to Julio Iglesias or sipping his 6 p.m. single malt scotch sitting in his boat overlooking his beloved Brandy Lake. Our family would like to thank you for all the condolences we have received. We also thank all the doctors, nurses and support staff for all of their care and outstanding work while fighting his battle against bladder cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held, however due to current circumstances and for everyone's safety, we are postponing this to a later date. For information, please email us at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bladder Cancer Canada (https:// bladdercancercanada.org/en/donate-now/) in memory for Ferdinand Arcon. Online concolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020