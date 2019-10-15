SCHOALES, FERN ELDA Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Ross. Beloved mother to Bette (Rick) Willis, Donna Schoales (Philip Davson) and Linda Schoales. Cherished grandmother to Warren Davson, Trevor Davson, Reanna Willis and Shannon Willis. Visitation will be held at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., on Wednesday, October 16th from 10-11 a.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment McKee Cemetery, Belwood. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2019