BURKE, FERN FORSTER (McADAM) At the age of 88, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, Fern will be joining her predeceased husband William and son Brent, along with her brother Raymond and sister Yvonne and her parents Robert and Jessie McAdam. Loving Mother of Bruce and Brian (Jane). Caring Grandma of Selina, Shaylen, Brendan, Mercedes, Jessie (Mike), Jason (Stephanie) and Miles. Fern was close to her stepdaughters, Roxanne (Vince) and Suzanne and will be missed by their children Brea, Jade, John and Rowan. Great-Grandma to Ella, Bo, Gabe and Reed. She will be remembered by her first husband Robert Barrow (Dianne), her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Fern's family would like to thank Helen and Gloria (predeceased) and everyone else in her condo building, who supported her throughout the years. We would like to invite you to a memorial reception in Fern's honour on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. in the Arbor Lounge at the Highland Funeral Home Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham, 905-887-8600.

