|
|
MINIELLY, FERN "Absent from the body, present with the Lord" 2 Corinthians 5:8 Surrounded by her loving family Gwendolyn Fern Minielly passed away peacefully at home (December 31, 2019) in her 85th year. Beloved wife of Murray Minielly, loving mother to Brian (Annette) Minielly, David (Carolyn) Minielly, Scott (Kate) Minielly and grandmother to Andrew (Emily), Christopher, Allison, David, Rebecca (Gavin), Connor, Liam and proud great-grandmother to Charlie Mae and Lucy. She was predeceased by her parents Orville and Elsie Anderson, her siblings Ivin (Elizabeth), Clifford (Grace), Allan, Wilbur (Sylvia). Fern taught elementary grades at Secondary School No. 18 Plympton School and Cathcart Blvd. School, Sarnia, before the family moved to Toronto. She was a devoted, member of Immanuel Baptist Church, North York. The memorial service will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1100 Finch Ave. E., North York, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church or the Kidney Foundation. A Special thanks to Dr. Albert, Dr. Hershenfield and Dr. Kirshen, the nurses, Heng Wen and Ellen, and personal support workers for their attentive care in her final days. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.needhamjay.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 3, 2020