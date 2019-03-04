BRONZE, Fernande Dearly beloved Fernande Bronze, the matriarch of the Bronze family, was released into heaven to be with her parents Annette and Louis Bronze and siblings Vera, Deloras, George, Joseph, Rosemarie, and Ronald Bronze on February 26, 2019. She is survived by her brother Hubert Bronze, her sister-in-law Connie Bronze, her nephew John Bronze and her niece Mary Bronze. Fernande was a strong and independent woman who loved and protected her family. She is greatly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church, 3914 Bloor St. W., on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2019