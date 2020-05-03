FERNE HORBUL
HORBUL, FERNE (nee BOOMER) Passed away April 22, 2020, in her 95th year. Born in Brookfield, Nova Scotia, on October 27, 1925. Beloved wife of Alex Horbul. Loving mother of Kathy Lindsay (Tony). A celebration of life reception will be held at a later date in 2021 at McDougall & Brown, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, ON. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Halifax Public Gardens.

Published in Toronto Star on May 3, 2020.
