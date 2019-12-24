IANTORNO, FERRUCCIO FEDO (FUJI) It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Ferruccio Fedo Iantorno on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the age of 59. He will be forever missed by his wife Ewa; his parents, Rosaria Iantorno and the late David Iantorno; and his children, Thomas (Anna) and Sandra (Anthony). Cherished grandfather to Mia and Anthony, brother to Gino (Terry) and Frank (Kerry). Fuji will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905-527-0405), on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home Burlington, 1010 Botanical Dr., Burlington, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at Bayview Cemetery, Crematory & Mausoleum, Burlington. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the or Canadian Cancer Research would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 24, 2019