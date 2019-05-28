FILINA MACLEAN

Obituary

MACLEAN, FILINA Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Loving wife of Murdo. Cherished mother of Helen (Peter) and Alasdair (Michelle). Dear grandmother of Nicola, Madeleine, Serena and Rory. Filina will also be fondly remembered by her many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at the DON MILLS UNITED CHURCH, 126 O'Connor Drive, on Thursday, May 30th from 12 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. A reception gathering will take place in the church hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca

Published in the Toronto Star on May 28, 2019
