TROVATO, Filippo Peacefully at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in his 99th year. Beloved husband of the late Francesca and predeceased by son Tino. Loving father of Joe (Eila), Robert (Rose) and Connie (Dave). Dear grandfather of Melissa, Alyse, Michael, Sarah, James, Thomas, Samantha, Michael, Andrew and Daniel. Great-grandfather of Sebastian and Taylor. Due to current health concerns, a private family visitation and service will be held at the Glendale Funeral Home with private entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations in memory of Filippo may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation.



