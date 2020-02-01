|
DE MELO, FILOMENA August 11, 1963 - January 29, 2020 Filomena De Melo, a beloved teacher, mother and wife, died at 6:22 a.m. on January 29, 2020, at the Hill House Hospice, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 56 years old. Filomena is survived by her beloved husband, Jose Matias, her children Julia and Vitoria, her sisters Maria de Luz, Fatima, Ana and their spouses, her brother-in-law Luciano Matias and her nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Rita De Melo; her parents Agostinho De Melo and Belmira Pimentel and her parents-in-law, Etelvina Almedia Matias and Jose de Couto Matias. Filomena was born in 1963 in Achada Nordeste, Sao Miguel, Azores. She immigrated to Canada in 1975 at the age of 10. She worked diligently to complete her degree in French Language at York University. While there, she was involved in the York University Portuguese Association where she worked diligently to encourage and support children in her community in their pursuit for higher education. She married her first and true love, Jose Matias in June 1987. She completed Teacher's College in 1992, whereafter she became a passionate and devoted teacher at Yorkview Public School in their French Immersion program. On July 25, 1992 and May 21, 1998, she gave birth to her two beautiful daughters, who were the pride and joy of her life. Filomena adored her work, family and friends. She loved to travel and spend time with those she cared for. She was compassionate to those around her. In her life she volunteered at St. Christopher House, as a tutor and as a Big Sister for the Catholic Children's Aid. She is remembered by all for her honesty, loyalty and considerate nature. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and those who knew her. Visitation will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mt. Pleasant Rd.), on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 1-3 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral will be at St. Sebastian Church (20 Pauline Ave.), this Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by burial at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In memory of Filomena, donations to the Hill House Hospice http://hillhousehospice.com, would be appreciated. For more information please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020