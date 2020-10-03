IANNETTA, Filomena Our mother, Filomena Iannetta, the matriarch of the family, passed away on September 27, 2020. Reunited in heaven with her husband Antonio, and her daughters Silvana, and Susy. Dear mother to Mike (Joanna), Maria (Bruce), Anna (Bob), Tina (Tony). Cherished Nonna to all her loving grandchildren. Filomena will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends. A private visitation and funeral service was held at DELMORO FUNERAL HOME, on Thursday, October 1, 2020. A Private Entombment for the immediate family was celebrated at WESTMINSTER CEMETERY. Donations in memory of Filomena may be made to Diabetes Canada.