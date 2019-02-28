RINALDI, FILOMENA Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Dorothy Ley Hospice, at the age of 55, with her family at her side. Beloved sister of Josey, Antoniette and Vito. Loving Aunt of Daniel, Jessica, Marcus, Madison, Brandon, Keira, Kristen and Chloë. Miss Rinaldi is resting at Scott Funeral Home, Mississauga Chapel, 420 Dundas St. East (one block west of Cawthra Rd.), 905-272-4040, for visitation on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday morning, March 2, 2019 in Our Lady of Sorrows Church (3055 Bloor St. West Toronto), at 9 o'clock. Entombment Glendale Memorial Gardens, Rexdale, Ontario. In Filomena's memory, kindly consider a donation to the Dorothy Ley Hospice.
Scott Funeral Home-Miss Chapel - Mississauga
420 Dundas St East
Mississauga, ON L5A 1X5
(905) 272-4040
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 28, 2019