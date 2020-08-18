FINBARR O'DONOGHUE

O'DONOGHUE, FINBARR Born 1940 - Co. Cork, Ireland It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and grandad. Finn will be greatly missed by Judith his wife of 39 years, children Stephen, Alisha and her husband Robert, Christopher and wife Colleen and their six grandchildren: Brieanna, Isabelle, Liam Rheya, Shea and Jeremy. Finbarr died peacefully on August 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. His family kept vigil and were present at his side. Finn was an employee of the Bank of Montreal for 35 years. When he retired he spent some time building a holiday home in Ireland and enjoyed many a holiday in his Irish home with Judith and their family. Although Finn's roots were buried deeply in Ireland, he was also a very proud Canadian. He was the Secretary Treasurer of the Cork Association in Toronto for 13 years from 1988 - 2001, where he and his teenage children would help paint the St. Patrick's Day Float and march in the parade or be a part of the float when the big day came. He was a member of the Milton Holy Rosary Knights of Columbus, where he helped to cook many a fund raising breakfast meal for the parish. While living in Mississauga, St. Martha and Mary Parish, he was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, helping to provide for the underprivileged. Finn was methodical, and analytical and made many good choices based on these qualities even if they were not always popular. He was generous and charitable with those in need and made certain always that his family was well cared for. We will miss his strength and sound advice but most of all his love, which we were always certain of especially in our times of uncertainty. The grandchildren will miss their grandad's "Playful silliness" and remember the times they sat on his lap and felt his warmth and unconditional love. Rest In Peace dearest one. Our heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff, PSWs and staff of Acclaim Health, who made it possible for Finn to stay home with us for most of his illness. Thanks to the doctors and nurses of Credit Valley and Milton District Hospital for their compassionate care in Finn's final weeks. A special thanks to Father Todd Arsenault for visiting our home to administer the sacrament of the sick to our beloved and to Amy and Frank Posner for their friendship and ongoing support. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 139 Martin St., Milton, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Please note masks are mandatory for the visitation, Funeral Mass and cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Finbarr to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Milton District Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca