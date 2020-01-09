|
LUNDE, FINN Passed peacefully surrounded by his family in Stouffville on December 19, 2019. Finn served as a captain in the Merchant Marines in World War II then moved to Canada and opened Lund's Sports at Bayview Village, and also was ski instructor for the blind. In his later years, he won several Tennis Championships for Canada and was a member of the Toronto Cricket Club, Finn lived a full life of 96 years. He will be missed greatly by his sons Mark and Kirk Lunde, 2 granddaughters Ashley and Melissa Lunde and 4 great-grandchildren Brody, Jack, Wyatt and Finn. A celebration of life will take place at O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville, on January 11th from 1-3 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020