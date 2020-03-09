|
GOWLAND, FIONA MAIRE It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Fiona Gowland (nee O'Carroll), at the age of 71, at her home in Buckhorn, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Larry and devoted mother to Jason and Brendan. Deeply missed by her brothers and sisters as well as their extended families in Ireland and elsewhere around the world. Fiona made countless friends wherever she went and touched many lives including work colleagues at the Bank of Montreal, UBS and the Royal Bank. She was an extraordinary person who saw and brought out the best in everyone. The family wishes to thank her respirologist Dr. G. Verma, Community Care personnel and to acknowledge the extraordinary kindness extended by the palliative care team including nurse Carrick Shelton and Dr. J. Mallory. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. In accordance with her wishes, she is to be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lung Association of Ontario or the charity of your choice. Condolences and/or donations may be made by visiting hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2020