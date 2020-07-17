FRANCIS (née ROUSAY), FIONA MARGARET April 6, 1952 - July 14, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce that Fiona passed away on July 14th after a courageous multi-year battle with cancer. She will be remembered by friends and family for her cheerful personality and positive outlook even in the most trying circumstances. Fiona is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Barry, her sister, Moira Thorn (Steve) and brothers Richard Rousay, John Rousay (Lauria), Iain Rousay and Scott Rousay. She was predeceased by her father John Rousay and her mother Hazel Honderdaz. Born in Nairn, Scotland, she emigrated with her family to Canada in 1957. She maintained a lifelong reflection of her Scottish heritage in her approach to financial matters. Fiona enjoyed a lengthy and rewarding career in life insurance initially with Confederation Life and subsequently in employee benefit consulting where her expertise benefitted numerous Ontario hospitals. An avid sports enthusiast and golfer, Fiona was a longtime member of Donalda Club in Toronto (where she achieved her ambition of scoring a hole-in-one) and Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Stouffville (where she won a Ladies best ball championship). It was a tribute to her perseverance that she was able to play golf with friends three times a week right up to shortly before her passing. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the medical staffs at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and North York General Hospital for their wonderful care and treatment. A private remembrance will be held at a future date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com