ROUGEAU, Fiorina "Rena" Passed away peacefully, at the Village of Humber Heights on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Wife of the late Emil Rougeau (2003). Loving mother of son, Robert, and daughter, Gail and her husband Vince Franco; loved grandmother of Roger and Daniel. For over 30 years, Rena was a proud and dedicated volunteer of the Canadian Cancer Society
. Her outgoing personality was a perfect match for the retail industry. She worked at The Hat Shop in Sherway Gardens, for many years and then at Canadian Tire where she was cherished by customers and staff alike. Rena lived a full life as a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, homemaker and retail clerk. Although petite in stature, she was strong and feisty and often described as a "firecracker" right up until her final moments. The family wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful, caring staff at the Village of Humber Heights, Brule Neighbourhood, for their care and support in the final years of Rena's life. A private family service was held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Avenue, Toronto, Ontario. www.hogle.ca