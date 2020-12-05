1/1
Fiorina "Rena" ROUGEAU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fiorina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROUGEAU, Fiorina "Rena" Passed away peacefully, at the Village of Humber Heights on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Wife of the late Emil Rougeau (2003). Loving mother of son, Robert, and daughter, Gail and her husband Vince Franco; loved grandmother of Roger and Daniel. For over 30 years, Rena was a proud and dedicated volunteer of the Canadian Cancer Society. Her outgoing personality was a perfect match for the retail industry. She worked at The Hat Shop in Sherway Gardens, for many years and then at Canadian Tire where she was cherished by customers and staff alike. Rena lived a full life as a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, homemaker and retail clerk. Although petite in stature, she was strong and feisty and often described as a "firecracker" right up until her final moments. The family wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful, caring staff at the Village of Humber Heights, Brule Neighbourhood, for their care and support in the final years of Rena's life. A private family service was held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Avenue, Toronto, Ontario. www.hogle.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved