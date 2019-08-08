Peacefully at home, Fiorino passed away on Sunday evening, August 4, 2019. Patricia, his wife for over 50 years, is comforted on her continued journey by daughters Tania and Karen and grandchildren Heather, Mathew, Eric and Katelyn. Brother Marino, sister Albana, nieces Michele, Lori and Andrea and members of the Sclocco, Chapman, Fulton and Galuszka families share the loss. Gathering on Saturday, August 10, 2019, visitation for family and friends will commence at 11:30 a.m. at Ward Weston Chapel (Toronto) with service to follow at 1:30 p.m. and all are welcome to pay their respects. For those that prefer memorial donations, please consider The Dorothy Ley Hospice. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star from Aug. 8 to Sept. 7, 2019