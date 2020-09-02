CASPERSZ, FITZROY "IVAN" PETER It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Fitzroy Ivan Peter Caspersz. Ivan was born October 6, 1934 in Columbo, Ceylon (Sri Lanka). He passed away peacefully in his home in Mississauga, Canada. He proudly served with the Ceylonese and British Air Force as a Helicopter Pilot and continued a successful career in Real Estate for over 20 years. He was the epitome of grace and kindness, was fiercely independent and is remembered for his unconditional love. He was passionate about world economics, politics, and never stopped learning through his love of reading. He will be remembered for the memories he shared about his childhood, his service, and lessons learned which he has passed on to his family. He is survived by the cherished love of his life, his wife Olga, who he was inseparable from for 61 years of marriage. He will be sorely missed by his sons Gary (Noella) and Hans (Subrena) and his grandchildren Jordan, Lauren, Stephanie, Mya, David and Marcus who will carry on his legacy. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 5650 Mavis Road, Mississauga.



