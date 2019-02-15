DI STEFANO, Flavia (nee RAINALDI) Passed away peacefully after a brave and lengthy battle with numerous illnesses. Beloved wife of the late Berardino. Loving mother of Antonio Di Stefano (Sherry) and Adriana Castelletto (Eddie). Dear grandmother of Dina and Luca Castelletto. Sister of Domenico Rainaldi, Lino Rainaldi (deceased), Ida Berardicurti (deceased), Pomezia D'Agostino, Berardino Rainaldi (deceased), and Vittoriano Rainaldi. The family will receive friends at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St. Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Sunday from 6 - 9 p.m. and on Monday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church. Entombment at Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2019