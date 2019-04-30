KELLY, FLORABEL (nee DUNCAN) June 5, 1922 - April 26, 2019 Surrounded by the love of family at Post Inn Village, Oakville, left us peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Claude Kelly (predeceased), devoted mother to Michelle Anne Kelly-Rankin, Laurel Susan Jenkins and Elaine Louise Nero. Known as Nanny Flo and Grandma to her 7 grandchildren and great-granddaughter Isabella, she was the reigning great-aunt and aunt to nieces and nephews who were like her own children. Flora lived her life giving everything and expecting nothing in return – a true Christian woman. Family and friends will be received at St. John's Dixie Cemetery & Crematorium, 737 Dundas Street East, at the Chapel behind the church, Magnolia Room, parking in front, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12 noon for Viewing and 1 -2 p.m. Funeral Service with refreshments downstairs after the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at tranquilityfuneralservice.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2019