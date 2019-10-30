Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLOREEN MARY ELIZABETH GRIFFIN. View Sign Service Information Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home 7313 Highway 26 Stayner , ON L0M 1S0 (705)-428-2637 Obituary

GRIFFIN, FLOREEN MARY ELIZABETH (nee BULL) Died peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Sunset Manor, Collingwood, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Wally (2011). Loving mother of the late David (2017) and his wife Barbara, and Mary and her husband Fred. Cherished "Ma" of Erick and Matt. Predeceased by her brother, Stanley (1944), and sister, Donna (2018). Floreen was born in Bracebridge, and worked in Toronto after high school. She soon met Wally (on a blind date!) and they married in 1948. After living for a few years in Port Credit, they moved to Willowdale, where, for 16 years, she was the beloved secretary at Forest Grove United Church. After she and Wally retired in 1980, they expanded their ski cottage into a two-story home and moved permanently to Brock's Beach on Georgian Bay, where they enjoyed many years of curling, United Church activities in Stayner, suppers with friends, bonfires on the beach and euchre parties. She cherished her time with her grandsons. Her cookies, squares and pies (made with handpicked berries) were the best! Floreen's gentle, sweet, selfless and generous spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. Friends will be received at Centennial United Church, 234 William Street, Stayner, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11 o'clock. Reception to follow. Interment Stayner Union Cemetery. Donations may be made to Centennial United Church or the Canadian Wildlife Federation. To Floreen's Book of Memories, please visit

GRIFFIN, FLOREEN MARY ELIZABETH (nee BULL) Died peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Sunset Manor, Collingwood, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Wally (2011). Loving mother of the late David (2017) and his wife Barbara, and Mary and her husband Fred. Cherished "Ma" of Erick and Matt. Predeceased by her brother, Stanley (1944), and sister, Donna (2018). Floreen was born in Bracebridge, and worked in Toronto after high school. She soon met Wally (on a blind date!) and they married in 1948. After living for a few years in Port Credit, they moved to Willowdale, where, for 16 years, she was the beloved secretary at Forest Grove United Church. After she and Wally retired in 1980, they expanded their ski cottage into a two-story home and moved permanently to Brock's Beach on Georgian Bay, where they enjoyed many years of curling, United Church activities in Stayner, suppers with friends, bonfires on the beach and euchre parties. She cherished her time with her grandsons. Her cookies, squares and pies (made with handpicked berries) were the best! Floreen's gentle, sweet, selfless and generous spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. Friends will be received at Centennial United Church, 234 William Street, Stayner, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11 o'clock. Reception to follow. Interment Stayner Union Cemetery. Donations may be made to Centennial United Church or the Canadian Wildlife Federation. To Floreen's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close