FLORENCE APPLETON

Service Information
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON
L4M 6T5
(705)-728-4344
Obituary

APPLETON, FLORENCE (nee SMITHERMAN) February 23, 1929- June 27, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Woods Park Care Centre, Barrie, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 90. Loving wife of the late Robert Appleton. Cherished mother of Robert and Steve (Pauline). Loving grandma to Michelle, Greg (Sue) and Alex (Christina) and great-grandma to Vanessa, Mackenzie, Xavier and Avery. Sister to Millie, Marie and the late Elsie, Dot and Art. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, Barrie.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 30, 2019
