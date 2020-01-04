|
|
GILCHRIST, Florence Audrey (nee LONG) Member Chapter 140, Order of the Eastern Star At Runnymede Healthcare Centre, Toronto, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Audrey, a lifelong resident of Toronto, was born December 5, 1930 to English immigrants, Emily Winnifred Smith and William George Long. Audrey was a parishioner and volunteer at St. James Cathedral. After many years as a library technician at Brentwood Library and the Ontario Ministry of Housing Library, Audrey spent her retirement assisting and encouraging her son, J. Brian Gilchrist, in his career as a genealogy researcher and speaker. Both enjoyed working in conjunction with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to preserve genealogical records. Brian predeceased her in 2014. Also predeceased by infant twin sisters Nellie and Naomi, sister Millie Grix, niece Elsie Edmonds, nephew Jack Grix; brother Frederick Long and nephew Stephen Long; nephews Murray and Grant Gilchrist. Survived by niece Pat (Grix) Burns of Mississauga, nephew Tom Grix of Minden and numerous grandnieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by brother and sister-in-law Bob and June Gilchrist of Lucknow, nephews Dale and Dan, and their families. Left to mourn is a circle of loving friends, Helen Pocarovsky, June Morton, Martha Jackson, Nancy Duffy, Helen Warner, David Martin, Grace Murawiecka and Janet Phoenix. Her moral support and laughter will be greatly missed by all. Visit Turner & Porter, Yorke Chapel website for details of funeral with Rev. D. Bousfield officiating. Interment at St. James Cemetery. Memorial donation to a charity of your choice is appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020