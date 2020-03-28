|
|
BUSH, FLORENCE Beloved wife of the late Kenneth George Bush, cherished mother of Elaine (Craig), Todd (Deanne), Donnie, Glen and Gary (Kim). Caring grandmother of Adam, Jonathan, Morganne, Brandon, Ella and Avery and loving sister, aunt, neighbour and friend to many, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 with family by her side. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Details of her celebration of life to be announced. She is safely in the arms of the angels.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020