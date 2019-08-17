CLOSS, FLORENCE CAROLINE (nee KING) Passed away peacefully in Aurora, Ontario with family by her side, on Monday, August 12, 2019 in her 87th year. Loving wife of Andrew Closs for 62 years. Beloved mother of Fraser (Tracy) and Doug (Kate). Proud grandmother of Fraser, Emilie (Brandon Woods), Douglas, Ben, Kendall, and Brittany. Dear daughter of the late Samuel C. and Margaret King. Predeceased by her sister Marilyn Tattrie and brother Samuel A. King. Florence was an enthusiastic Kindergarten teacher for many years at Wells St. Public School, touching the lives of many Aurora students and families. Florence had an artistic flare for painting and a passion for anything to do with arts and crafts. She enjoyed the cottage experience throughout her life. Special thanks to the caring staff at Chartwell Aurora Long Term Care Residence. Friends may call at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket on Sunday, August 25, 2019 for a visitation from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Chapel service at 12 p.m. with refreshments to follow. A private family burial will be held at a later time. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. Online condolences at www.Roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019