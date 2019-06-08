CHRISTIE, FLORENCE (nee GICHOFF) Florence passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Until recently she was in good health and good spirits. However, she experienced a fall several weeks ago and her circumstances had diminished in recent days. While her caregivers comforted her, she didn't have her usual sparkle. Her passing was peaceful. Flo was born February 9, 1930 and lived an adventuresome and sometimes glamorous life. Initially from Detroit, she moved to Toronto in 1960. She worked at the accounting department of Lever Brothers for 38 years. During that time she travelled often, owned racehorses, loved cards and mahjong and had many, many friends. She liked to drive too fast and attending driving re-education in Florida occupied her from time to time. Florence was proud of Macedonian descent. After retiring Flo wintered in Dunedin, Florida, where many of her family and friends visited and enjoyed her hospitality. She loved her dear mother Helen and lived with her for many years until her passing a decade ago. She also lovingly tended her father George Gichoff in his later years. Florence is survived by her sister Marianne, niece Lisa, great-niece Yasmine, great-nephew Jahangir and many cousins. Memories of Flo will be cherished by the extended Gichoff family and the Mladen-Christie clan. While we all grieve in our own way, I'm sure that Florence would wish we remember her good humour and the kindness that she offered to us all. Bog da prosti! Cremation has occurred. A graveside commemoration of Florence's passing will take place on Saturday, June 22nd, 10:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

