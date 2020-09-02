1/
Florence deVRIES
deVRIES, Florence (nee GARRATT) Died peacefully in hospital after a brief illness, shortly after celebrating her 90th birthday. Predeceased by her husband Lykle (Ike) deVries (2017); married for almost 58 years. Also predeceased by her parents Elizabeth (Johnston) and William Garratt and sister Doris (Jack) Hamilton. She is treasured by her children Carl, Mark, and Lisa (Nigel). Lovingly remembered by family and lifelong friends in Canada, US, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Florence left her career after marriage to travel and live abroad with her young family for a few years, eventually settling in Scarborough. A longstanding member of St. Cyprian's Anglican church and the Tri-Church Women's group where she enjoyed great fellowship. She will forever be remembered for her great stories, baking, sense of humour, and dedication to family, church and community. The family would like to express thanks to the caring PSWs from VHA who supported her at home for many years, and the kind staff who cared for her most recently at Shepherd Terrace. Due to current circumstances, a small visitation and funeral service will be held by invitation only at the RS Kane Funeral Home at 6150 Yonge St., North York, ON. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Flo's memory to the Alzheimer Society or the Toronto Humane Society. Condolences can be left at the R.S. Kane website.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
