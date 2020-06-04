MICHAIL, FLORENCE DITA Peacefully, on June 2, 2020, Florence Dita Michail (née Rallis) passed away after a wonderful 90 years of life. Florence was the beloved wife of Nick Michail, who passed away in 2005, but never left her heart. Loving Mother of Tom (Laura), Jim (Wendy) and Don (Lesley). Doting Baba of Katie, Devon (Kyle), Stephanie (Simon), Maghen (Brian), Jesse (Dana) and Nicholas (Julia). Proud Great-Baba to Logan; Aidan, Noah, Ainsley, Lily; Sheppard, Shiloh; Michael, Hudson; and Cooper. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Vicky Dranitsaris (late Steve) and Gloria (Larry) Raley. Baba lived such a long, full life and her family was always the centre of her world. She raised three great boys and welcomed their brides with open arms. She always loved visiting with (and, more importantly, cooking for) her grandchildren and was then amazed by all the many personalities of her great-grandchildren. Her family made her smile and that, in turn, made them all smile. She will be greatly missed. Private family service will take place followed by interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. We would like to offer our sincere gratitude to the staff at Hawthorn Woods Long Term Care in Brampton for the many years of compassionate care of Florence. If desired, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.