YOUNG, FLORENCE ELIZABETH (nee LEATHAM) The family of Florence Young is saddened to share the news of her peaceful passing, on August 20, 2019, at the age of 88. Flo was preceded in death by her loving husband and friend Douglas, in 2012. Flo was born in the city of Toronto, on March 10, 1931, but was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was a longtime employee of Bell Canada and retired after many years of service holding the position of supervisor. Flo loved music, gardening, golfing with friends and entertaining in her beautiful home and garden. Flo was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed and will always be cherished by her family and friends. A small private service will be held in September to celebrate Flo's life. In lieu of flowers, a donation to either the or Sunnybrook Hospital would be appreciated.

