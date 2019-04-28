ELLIOTT, Florence (Fotini) (nee CHRISTIANOPOULOS) Passed away suddenly in her Richmond Hill home, on April 25, 2019. She was 82 years old. Loved and missed by her son Peter (Trish) and her daughter Helen (Al), sisters Olga and Angela (George) and brother George (Mary); cherished by her grandchildren Katherine (Stan), Elizabeth, David (Candice), Michael (Lauren), Jennifer (Daniel), Kristina (Steve), Stef (John) and Jackie (Reza); and her great-grandchildren Jacob and Madelyn; as well as her many nieces and nephews; and her many friends and neighbours. Florence's wish was to live out her life in her home she loved and to be able to cook, bake and work in her garden that she cherished until the very end. Florence got her wish as she died in her home and the day before, she was out in her garden all day. Florence will be laid to rest beside her husband Austin who passed away on February 27, 1995. Florence will be greatly missed and will always remain in our hearts. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., at Goulding, south of Steeles), on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church (222 Burbank Dr.), on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at York Cemetery. Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2019