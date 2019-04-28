Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence (Fotini) ELLIOTT. View Sign Service Information R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street North York , ON M2M 3W9 (416)-221-1159 Obituary

ELLIOTT, Florence (Fotini) (nee CHRISTIANOPOULOS) Passed away suddenly in her Richmond Hill home, on April 25, 2019. She was 82 years old. Loved and missed by her son Peter (Trish) and her daughter Helen (Al), sisters Olga and Angela (George) and brother George (Mary); cherished by her grandchildren Katherine (Stan), Elizabeth, David (Candice), Michael (Lauren), Jennifer (Daniel), Kristina (Steve), Stef (John) and Jackie (Reza); and her great-grandchildren Jacob and Madelyn; as well as her many nieces and nephews; and her many friends and neighbours. Florence's wish was to live out her life in her home she loved and to be able to cook, bake and work in her garden that she cherished until the very end. Florence got her wish as she died in her home and the day before, she was out in her garden all day. Florence will be laid to rest beside her husband Austin who passed away on February 27, 1995. Florence will be greatly missed and will always remain in our hearts. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., at Goulding, south of Steeles), on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church (222 Burbank Dr.), on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at York Cemetery. Condolences



ELLIOTT, Florence (Fotini) (nee CHRISTIANOPOULOS) Passed away suddenly in her Richmond Hill home, on April 25, 2019. She was 82 years old. Loved and missed by her son Peter (Trish) and her daughter Helen (Al), sisters Olga and Angela (George) and brother George (Mary); cherished by her grandchildren Katherine (Stan), Elizabeth, David (Candice), Michael (Lauren), Jennifer (Daniel), Kristina (Steve), Stef (John) and Jackie (Reza); and her great-grandchildren Jacob and Madelyn; as well as her many nieces and nephews; and her many friends and neighbours. Florence's wish was to live out her life in her home she loved and to be able to cook, bake and work in her garden that she cherished until the very end. Florence got her wish as she died in her home and the day before, she was out in her garden all day. Florence will be laid to rest beside her husband Austin who passed away on February 27, 1995. Florence will be greatly missed and will always remain in our hearts. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., at Goulding, south of Steeles), on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church (222 Burbank Dr.), on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at York Cemetery. Condolences www.rskane.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close