|
|
NEAL, FLORENCE ELSIE (nee GOULD) Formerly WILSON Our dear sweet mother died peacefully, in the early hours of February 3, 2020, just a month shy of her 96th birthday. Elsie was predeceased by her husbands, Gerald Clark Wilson (1973) and James Neal (2005), and her brother Norris Gould (2009). She is survived by her sister, children and grandchildren. From an early age, she was a very sociable person, helping with events organized for soldiers during the latter years of WW2. She became a Cub Scout Leader both in her birthplace of Niagara Falls, and her new home of East York. She spent many years as an active member of the Independent Order of Foresters, where she made many friends with her unabashed sense of humour and her care for others. These positive personality traits were deeply appreciated by the staff and residents of the seniors' facility where she spent her last years. The family will be eternally grateful to the staff of Ina Grafton Gage Home, in Scarborough, for the care and attention she received. As per her specific wishes, no ceremony or memorial was held. Her ashes were interred in the Highland Gardens Cemetery on March 17th, which would have been her birthday.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2020