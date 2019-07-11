Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLORENCE ETSUKO (TAIRA) SAKAMOTO. View Sign Obituary

SAKAMOTO, FLORENCE ETSUKO (TAIRA) June 19, 1933 – July 5, 2019 On Friday, July 5, 2019, at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga Hospital, with family by her side, we lost the most important person in our lives: the best wife, mom, bubba, great-bubba and friend. Ets' kindness, generosity and love were her hallmark. No matter who you were, what your circumstance, she made you feel at home. Always upbeat, Ets saw the positive in every situation and put others' needs ahead of her own. Ets was born in 1933, in Fraser Mills, British Columbia. Like many Japanese Canadians during the war, she was interned at Kaslo in 1942, until her family was released. Her family moved first to Thunder Bay then to Toronto where she eventually met and married David Sakamoto in 1954, recently celebrating 65 years of marriage. Ets and Dave moved to Mississauga in 1964, where they put down roots for 55 years. For those 55 years, her life's work was raising and caring for her large and boisterous family: her father-in-law, Manzo (predeceased); her children Glenn (Norma), Carol (Jim), Tina and Tracy (Jon); her grandchildren Jessica (Josh), Thomas, Cory, Taylor, Brady, Carly, Adam and Abbie; and her great-grandchild Lucas. After raising the family, Ets and Dave enjoyed plenty of world travel with friends and extended family. She loved to laugh – a lot. She loved to watch the Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs, even when they lost. She was best known for cooking meals big enough to feed an entire neighbourhood. Mom will be lovingly remembered for her HUGE heart and her unwavering love for her husband, David and her family. We don't know what we will do without you. But we promise to honour your legacy and try to live up to the example you set. Thank you to our aunts, uncles and friends who supported our family over the last 18 months. We are so grateful. Thank you also to the dedicated staff at Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Hospital, Dr. Thorneloe and Dixie Road Medical Associates and Toronto General Hospital Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic. We would like to invite you to a casual drop-in Celebration of Life hosted at Le Tréport, Hall B, 1075 Queensway East, Mississauga, on Sunday, July 28th from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of koden, donations can be made to Trillium Health Partners or Toronto General Hospital Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic. We'll miss you, Fruit Lady. Ets was predeceased by her father Hiroji, mother Mikiko and sister Rae (Harold Miwa). Her youngest sister, Kaz (predeceased Silas Burke), lives in Pickering, ON.

SAKAMOTO, FLORENCE ETSUKO (TAIRA) June 19, 1933 – July 5, 2019 On Friday, July 5, 2019, at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga Hospital, with family by her side, we lost the most important person in our lives: the best wife, mom, bubba, great-bubba and friend. Ets' kindness, generosity and love were her hallmark. No matter who you were, what your circumstance, she made you feel at home. Always upbeat, Ets saw the positive in every situation and put others' needs ahead of her own. Ets was born in 1933, in Fraser Mills, British Columbia. Like many Japanese Canadians during the war, she was interned at Kaslo in 1942, until her family was released. Her family moved first to Thunder Bay then to Toronto where she eventually met and married David Sakamoto in 1954, recently celebrating 65 years of marriage. Ets and Dave moved to Mississauga in 1964, where they put down roots for 55 years. For those 55 years, her life's work was raising and caring for her large and boisterous family: her father-in-law, Manzo (predeceased); her children Glenn (Norma), Carol (Jim), Tina and Tracy (Jon); her grandchildren Jessica (Josh), Thomas, Cory, Taylor, Brady, Carly, Adam and Abbie; and her great-grandchild Lucas. After raising the family, Ets and Dave enjoyed plenty of world travel with friends and extended family. She loved to laugh – a lot. She loved to watch the Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs, even when they lost. She was best known for cooking meals big enough to feed an entire neighbourhood. Mom will be lovingly remembered for her HUGE heart and her unwavering love for her husband, David and her family. We don't know what we will do without you. But we promise to honour your legacy and try to live up to the example you set. Thank you to our aunts, uncles and friends who supported our family over the last 18 months. We are so grateful. Thank you also to the dedicated staff at Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Hospital, Dr. Thorneloe and Dixie Road Medical Associates and Toronto General Hospital Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic. We would like to invite you to a casual drop-in Celebration of Life hosted at Le Tréport, Hall B, 1075 Queensway East, Mississauga, on Sunday, July 28th from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of koden, donations can be made to Trillium Health Partners or Toronto General Hospital Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic. We'll miss you, Fruit Lady. Ets was predeceased by her father Hiroji, mother Mikiko and sister Rae (Harold Miwa). Her youngest sister, Kaz (predeceased Silas Burke), lives in Pickering, ON. Published in the Toronto Star on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close