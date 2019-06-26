HILL, FLORENCE Passed peacefully at Toronto, on June 20, 2019, in her 100th year. Dear wife of the late Edward (Ted) Hill and daughter of the late Frederick and Lillian Carlton. Flo lived life to the fullest, calling East York her home for most of her life. She had many friends and enjoyed volunteering with YMCA, Cosburn United Church and Roy Thomson Hall. After retiring from Canada Trust, she embarked on an acting career and appeared in films and commercials even in her 90's. She had a sharp wit and zest for life that made her a star to all who knew her. She will be terribly missed by her long time friend Muriel Reid, cousin John (Jenny) Pretty, neighbours Fran and Terry Thain, Shirley and Tony Ramundi and their daughters Alexandra and Olivia- Lee, who loved their Grandma Flo. Visitation on Friday , June 28, at 11 a.m. at Trull Funeral Home, 1111 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, with funeral service to follow at noon on same day.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 26, 2019