SMITH, FLORENCE ISOBEL (nee COCHRANE) Passed away peacefully, at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the age of 95. Florence was the beloved wife of the late William Smith (2005). Cherished Mom of Keatha Bartlett (Jim), Kathleen Parry (Brad) and Elizabeth Copeland (John). Loving Grandma of Phillip Bartlett (Julia), Ben Bartlett (Desi), Justin Parry (Melissa), Douglas Parry, Cara Copeland (Jason), Daniel Copeland and Katie Copeland (Matthew). Great-Grandma of Brody Parry, Jackson Parry, Arthur Snell and Walter Snell. Florence was predeceased by her siblings, Helen Cochrane and Donald Cochrane. She will be missed by nieces, nephew, extended family and special friend, Keatha Kennedy. Visitation will take place at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 40 William Street North, on Saturday, September 21st, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Pine Hills Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made through the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca The family would like to thank all the staff at Extendicare and Dr. Anderson for their care and compassion.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019