HARPER, FLORENCE JOYCE (nee ELLIOTT) At Amica Georgetown on April 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her first husband, Ralph Brown, and second husband, Kenneth Harper. She was the dear sister of Ralph and Graham (Marilyn) and the late Leona. Joyce was born and raised on a farm in Truro, Nova Scotia. Upon marriage to Ralph, the couple moved to Toronto to raise their family. Joyce worked as a nurse in the obstetrics unit at Humber River Hospital, where she provided loving care to newborn babies. Upon retirement at age 65, Joyce pursued her Bachelor of Arts degree at York University and continued her love of learning by attending regular lecture series up until the age of 92. Joyce was always independent and lived on her own until she was just shy of 92. She spent her last months at Amica Georgetown and passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020. Her family is grateful for the attentive care she received from Amica staff. Joyce will be dearly missed by her children, Karen (John) Caissie and Rick Brown, as well as her grandchildren Jason (Natalie) and Stephanie (Douglas) and great-grandchildren Charles, Walt, Olivia, Elliott, and Lillian and "Rags". A private family gathering to remember Joyce will be held when everyone can be together. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 7, 2020