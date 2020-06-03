IACONO, FLORENCE JULIA Florence passed away peacefully, at Markham Stouffville Hospital, on May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Iacono. Loving mother to Julia (Eric Hauser), Anne (Roger Quesnel) and Nancy (Frank Spaziani). Adored by her grandchildren: Adrian, Nicola, Naomi, Julian, James and Francesca. Predeceased by her daughter Mary Nancy and granddaughter Juliet. She is survived by her sister Marguerite Marangoni and sisters-in-law Frances Lima, Pina Iacono and brother-in-law Eldon Clements. Predeceased by her sisters: Lillian Giovannetti, Patricia Clements; brother Lloyd Wadden; sisters-in-law Dorothy Wadden, Frances Iacono, Jenny Giummarra; and brothers-in-law Charles Giovannetti, Danny Marangoni, Frank Iacono, Lawrence Iacono, John Giummarra and Sam Lima. Florence was born in Port Morien, Nova Scotia, where she grew up and graduated from Normal College in Truro and St. Mary's University in Halifax with an education in teaching. She began her early teaching career in Cape Breton and soon followed a teaching opportunity in Toronto, where she married Joseph, her husband of 58 years and started a family. After raising her family, Florence returned to her teaching career at St. Maria Goretti Catholic School in Toronto. She retired in 1993 and spent her retirement enjoying time with her husband, grandchildren, daughters and sons-in-law. Florence was a longtime member of Precious Blood Parish where she was an active member in the church choir and taught Catechism. Florence enjoyed many hobbies, which included gardening, baking, sewing, knitting and playing piano. She had a passion for music, which led her to be an Extra in the Canadian Opera Company at t'e O'Keefe Centre. She continued studying in her adult life, taking numerous summer courses through OISE and correspondent courses through the University of Waterloo. She began the tradition of the "Sunday Night Family Dinner" when her children were young. This tradition continued on as the family grew and still does to this day. A special thank you for the excellent care provided to Florence by the 3rd floor staff and all the staff of Amica Unionville where she has resided for the last five and a half years. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., but because of current restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic, the service is limited to immediate family members. If you would like to view the service, please find it on the Chapel Ridge website below. Donations will be graciously accepted in memory of Florence to the Hospital for Sick Children. Online condolences, donations and live streaming of the service may be found at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 3, 2020.