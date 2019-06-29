ALLEN, FLORENCE M. 1910 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019, after a long life well enjoyed. Predeceased by her beloved husband, John (Jack) Allen. Flo was the much loved sister of Alison (Florence) Brock. Aunt Flo will be fondly remembered by her niece Barbara, nephew John and 22 great-nieces and nephews. Flo will be sadly missed by her goddaughter Shirley, her dear friend Gerta, as well as her extended family in Kitchener. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019