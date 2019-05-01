MacFARLANE, Florence Passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Florence, loving mother to Robert (LiAnne), Pat, Pam and Lorraine (James). Loving grandmother to Shantel (Mark), Jamil, Shauna, Jasmine, Shinead, Janine, Robert, Karalyn and Brianna. Loving great-grandmother to Nathaniel and Nyla. Predeceased by beloved husband Robert. Visitation will be held at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1st. Service in the chapel will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Posterior Cortical Atrophy Research at Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019