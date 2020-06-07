DAVIES, FLORENCE MARGARET (nee WALLACE) February 15, 1922 - May 31, 2020 Florence passed away peacefully in London, Ontario, at the age of 98, of natural causes. She was the youngest of three sisters, born in Rosedale, Alberta, to Mary Ann (Balmer) and Samuel Johnston Wallace. Florence attended Calgary Normal School and taught elementary school for several years before marrying Alfred Franklin Davies on September 6, 1946, in Drumheller, Alberta. She continued to teach, in Gander, Newfoundland, and later in Winnipeg, before serving as a secretary in the Department of Geography at York University in Toronto for 16 years. An accomplished musician, Florence played the piano from an early age, and in later years, served as organist at Boon Avenue Baptist Church in Toronto. Florence was predeceased by her husband Alfred, her son Alfred Wallace Davies and grandson Alfred Gordon Davies. She is survived by her son James (Laurel), her grandchildren, Kristen and Michael, and Jessica and Colin, and is lovingly remembered by her extended family. Florence's remains have been interred beside her husband at the Glendale Cemetery in Toronto, and a memorial will be held when the present pandemic is over. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Home Instead Agency and the Horizon Place Retirement Home, as well as the staff and doctor at peopleCare Oakcrossing Long-Term Care Home, all in London, Ontario, for their exemplary care and friendship in recent years. Donations may be made to the Yonge Street Mission, on its website at https://www.ysm.ca/donate/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 7, 2020.