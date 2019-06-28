BRAMHILL, FLORENCE MARY (nee WAGG) 1926 - 2019 Passed away on June 22, in her 93rd year, surrounded by family. Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, in a large family of 6 kids. Mary began her married life with Douglas Bramhill in 1947 and had 7 children. Mary leaves behind her lone surviving sibling Thomas Wagg; daughters: Linda (Paul), Sharon (John), Debbie (Gino), Darlene (Bill), Donna, Robyn (Michael) and son Bryan; as well as beloved grandchildren: Christoper, Lee, Jason, Kyle, Casey, Jessica and Tristyn; and great-grandchildren: Daniel, Matthew, Julia, Haley and Eden. Predeceased by Douglas Bramhill and siblings: Dorothy, Patricia, Margaret and Barbara. A very special thank you to the 9th floor surgical team and palliative care team at Toronto Western Hospital for their heartfelt care and compassion. "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved."

