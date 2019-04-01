MERLEVEDE, FLORENCE (FLO) Peacefully with family by her side on Friday, March 29, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Roger. Loving mother of Diane, Rob (Anne) and Bill. Also survived by her brother Don. Predeceased by her brother Bill and sisters Blanche, Mary, Marguerite and Shirley. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block east of Kerr Street, 905- 844-2600) from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 231 Morden Road, Oakville. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Princess Margaret Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2019