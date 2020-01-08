Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE MITCHELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORENCE MITCHELL Obituary
FLORENCE MITCHELL (nee WILLIAMS)

Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at North York General Hospital - Seniors' Health Centre, at the age of 96. Predeceased by her husband Noel "Mike" Mitchell. Loving mother of Heather Cornish (Scott Taylor) of Australia. Proud grandmother of Sonny (Jodie) and Samantha and great-grandmother of Jayden and Jessie of Australia. Cherished sister of Gladys (the late William) Holman. Predeceased by her 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Florence will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com

Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -