|
|
FLORENCE MITCHELL (nee WILLIAMS)
Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at North York General Hospital - Seniors' Health Centre, at the age of 96. Predeceased by her husband Noel "Mike" Mitchell. Loving mother of Heather Cornish (Scott Taylor) of Australia. Proud grandmother of Sonny (Jodie) and Samantha and great-grandmother of Jayden and Jessie of Australia. Cherished sister of Gladys (the late William) Holman. Predeceased by her 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Florence will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020