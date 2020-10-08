1/
FLORIAN J. PETRIK
PETRIK, FLORIAN J. June 21, 1932 - October 1, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and Opa who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. Predeceased by his mother Magdalena, his father Florian and sister Katherine, he is survived by his beloved wife Patsy, his four children Steven (Valerie), Nicole (Gerry), Leeanna and Katrina (Taylor), and his five grandchildren Jocelyn, Janine, Emily, Bryson and Norah. He will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews and many close family friends. Our deepest thanks go out to those who assisted in his care and rehabilitation over the years. Our family wishes to grieve together during this time but will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke foundation. Online condolences can be made at mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
