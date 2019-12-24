Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLORINE BARBARA DUZ. View Sign Service Information Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel 2035 Weston Road York , ON M9N 1X7 (416)-241-4618 Obituary

DUZ, FLORINE BARBARA (nee MORRA) 1928 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Daughter of John and Lena Morra. Predeceased by sisters Nancy, Mary, Dolly, Dena, Betty, Josephine, Teresa and brothers Rocco and Anthony. Survived by brothers Paul and Don and sister Anna. Lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years Alfonso, mother to Angela Smith (Scott), Paul (Wennie), Chris (Leslie), Mark (Janice) and Joe (Erin Biggs) and grandmother to Alison, Michael, Ashley, Alex, Anthony, Jake and Logan and great-grandmother to Lexie, Zach, Logan, Dylan and Cooper. Florine was born in Toronto and raised in Bracebridge, Ontario, where her father John was both the town's barber and the band leader. She travelled to Toronto in her early twenties to start her professional career. She met Alfonso in Toronto and they were married on September 22, 1952. They settled in Etobicoke for the majority of their life together with their 5 children with summers spent back in her hometown at the family cottage in Bracebridge. She enjoyed her retirement immensely at the cottage with family nearby. Florine was at her happiest supporting and caring for her family members. She loved to cook and bake for large groups, although the number she served could never be 13, a superstition passed down from her mother. Thus, frantic phone calls sometimes had to be made during the day to ensure a 14th arrived prior to the meal. A celebration of Florine's life will be held at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., York, ON M9N 1X7, 416-241-4618. on Friday, December 27th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Mass and burial will be held in the Spring in Bracebridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Please visit our Book of Memories at

DUZ, FLORINE BARBARA (nee MORRA) 1928 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Daughter of John and Lena Morra. Predeceased by sisters Nancy, Mary, Dolly, Dena, Betty, Josephine, Teresa and brothers Rocco and Anthony. Survived by brothers Paul and Don and sister Anna. Lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years Alfonso, mother to Angela Smith (Scott), Paul (Wennie), Chris (Leslie), Mark (Janice) and Joe (Erin Biggs) and grandmother to Alison, Michael, Ashley, Alex, Anthony, Jake and Logan and great-grandmother to Lexie, Zach, Logan, Dylan and Cooper. Florine was born in Toronto and raised in Bracebridge, Ontario, where her father John was both the town's barber and the band leader. She travelled to Toronto in her early twenties to start her professional career. She met Alfonso in Toronto and they were married on September 22, 1952. They settled in Etobicoke for the majority of their life together with their 5 children with summers spent back in her hometown at the family cottage in Bracebridge. She enjoyed her retirement immensely at the cottage with family nearby. Florine was at her happiest supporting and caring for her family members. She loved to cook and bake for large groups, although the number she served could never be 13, a superstition passed down from her mother. Thus, frantic phone calls sometimes had to be made during the day to ensure a 14th arrived prior to the meal. A celebration of Florine's life will be held at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., York, ON M9N 1X7, 416-241-4618. on Friday, December 27th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Mass and burial will be held in the Spring in Bracebridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close