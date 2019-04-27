INGRAM, FLOYD DEYO 1923 - 2019 Peacefully at home, April 17, 2019, in his 96th year. Survived by his son, Don (Joan) and his extended family. During WWII, Floyd was stationed at Trenton AFB as a mechanic. Following WWII, he settled in Toronto, married Evelyn Viney and became a longtime employee at CCH Canadian as a pressman. After Evelyn's death in 1965, he married Kathleen (nee Brindley), who predeceased him in January 2019. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel".
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019