DYER, FLOYD EDWARD Born at the Matheson Rosedale Hospital on March 13, 1926 and passed away peacefully, on October 19, 2020 at the Matheson, Bingham Memorial Hospital. The Dyer family regrets to announce the passing of one of Matheson's originals. Floyd will be sadly missed by his son David (Grace), daughters Kathryn (Murray) and Terry (John), 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He will also be sadly missed by nieces, nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his cherished wife Ruth Dyer (nee Lister), son George (Fanny), father Herbert Edward Dyer (an early pioneer) from the Isle of Wight, England, mother Minnie Kate (nee Harding) from Gosport, England. He was also predeceased by his siblings Charles, Norine, Enid, Patricia, and Albert. The family moved to Timmins for Floyd's High School years (TH&VS) where he entered the Air Cadets, played in the band and became a competitive athlete. A skilled hockey player by winter (playing for a Bolton team, he earned an invitation to join the Maple Leaf farm team but declined), and winning prizes for long distance swimmer during the summer. He joined the Toronto, Lakeshore Swim Club with Gus Ryder as coach and Cliff Lumsden and Marilyn Bell as teammates. Always the adventurous type, Floyd took a bicycle trip to New York (gravel roads in the 40's), learned how to ride a bicycle backwards, dove off the bridge, did a "peacock stand" on the railing overlooking Niagara Falls, obtained his pilots license, and the list goes on. In the midst of these endeavours, he became a teacher. While teaching at the Crawford School near Schomberg, he fetched himself a beautiful shy farm girl/teacher for a wife. They married on June 29, 1955, on Ruth's 19th birthday and he and his bride moved north to the Matheson homestead where he raised his family. He worked at many jobs: Bush camps, furniture moving, well-drilling, staking claims with his dad, mines, Hedman Mill, building houses, and farming - a jack of all trades. His teaching career lead him to King Kirkland, Sudbury, Matheson and lastly Monteith Correctional Centre, when he retired as Principal in 1991. A vocal participant in the community: a member of the Odd Fellows, Volunteer for Boy Scouts, Hospital Board, Seniors, Church Board, etc. His long list of interests include: flying, canoeing, camping, singing, piano playing, reading/poetry, Big Band and Square Dancing, anything to do with war veterans and much, much more! He loved his family and friends, the community, the north and animals, especially dogs. Please join us for his celebration of life, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, Visitation is from 10:30 to 11:50 a.m., Service at 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., at the Evangel Family Church, 473 Poplar Road, Matheson. COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE, seating is limited. If you wish to send online condolences or share your memories of Floyd, please visit www.irvineandirvinefuneralhome.com If desired, in lieu of flowers, it would be greatly appreciated for donations to be made to Bingham Memorial Hospital, specify the Hospice in the memo line. Funeral Arrangement is entrusted to Irvine & Irvine Funeral Home. For Information 705-232-4006.



